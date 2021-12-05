GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Down 20.9% in November

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 15,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,253 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $43.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.