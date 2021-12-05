Glencore’s (GLEN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s previous close.

GLEN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 431.25 ($5.63).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 357.25 ($4.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49). The company has a market cap of £47.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 362.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 557.13.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

