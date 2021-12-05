Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS) traded down 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 132,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 489,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.20 million and a PE ratio of -10.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) Company Profile (CVE:DFS)

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc operates in daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry. It offers DFS software and network, which enables its licensed customers to offer a customized and branded DFS product to their end users. The company was formerly known as Lariat Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc in June 2016.

