Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Global Ship Lease posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 231.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSL. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

