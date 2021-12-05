Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Shares Down 1.4%

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.42. Approximately 631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X China Innovation ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) by 1,247.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.73% of Global X China Innovation ETF worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

