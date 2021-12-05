GMS (NYSE:GMS) PT Raised to $68.00 at Robert W. Baird

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GMS. Truist raised their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

GMS stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GMS has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $61.08.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GMS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,015,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,116 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 68.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 122.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of GMS by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

