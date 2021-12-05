Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $669,000 Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,689 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of FutureFuel worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FutureFuel by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 83,717 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in FutureFuel by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 55,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 42,995 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FutureFuel by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Donald C. Bedell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.20 million, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 2.86%.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

