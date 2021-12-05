Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $681,000 Stock Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,441,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157,565 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 822.9% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 228,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 204,081 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $996,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

NYSE:NSTB opened at $9.74 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.