Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $693,000 Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,457 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Akoustis Technologies worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,242 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 971.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 107,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after buying an additional 178,072 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,869 shares of company stock valued at $268,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS opened at $6.28 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $326.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

