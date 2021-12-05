Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $717,000 Investment in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANA opened at $9.05 on Friday. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

