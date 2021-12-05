Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,139,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,381,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

