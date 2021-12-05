Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 270,905 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,537 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 270,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688,075 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,070,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 411,685 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NOG opened at $18.87 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -2.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.