Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 281,876 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281,876 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Titan International worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Titan International by 124.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Titan International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 107,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Titan International by 96.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

NYSE:TWI opened at $6.96 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $434.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.