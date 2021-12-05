good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.15 price objective on good natured Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of GDNP stock opened at C$0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61. good natured Products has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.86.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

