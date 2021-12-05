Goose Finance (EGG) Market Capitalization Reaches $449,166.90

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $449,166.90 and $175,393.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00038834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

