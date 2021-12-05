GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $394,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $200.73 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $174.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

