GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 285 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,685,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

