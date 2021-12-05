GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 482 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,550 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $112,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 45.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,119,000 after buying an additional 1,064,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

