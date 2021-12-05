GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 51 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $269.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $220.99 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

