GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIPC. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 682,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,860,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,679,000 after acquiring an additional 630,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,556,000 after acquiring an additional 315,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,569,000 after acquiring an additional 140,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $3,617,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of BIPC opened at $59.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.65. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

