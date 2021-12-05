GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Quidel by 3.2% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Quidel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quidel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $147.95 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of -0.20.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

