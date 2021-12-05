GravityCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $26,403.58 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $26,403.58 and $111.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.11 or 0.08438965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00062351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00081389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,428.53 or 1.00388662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,710,397 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

