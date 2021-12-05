Gregory Knowles Melchin Buys 3,550 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin acquired 3,550 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$19,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$424,233.60.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$5.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$244.64 million and a P/E ratio of -79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.51. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.08 and a 12-month high of C$6.05.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$118.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

