Gregory Tomb Sells 29,311 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PSTG opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $32.56.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 29.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1,122.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,454 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 84.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 299.6% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,077 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

