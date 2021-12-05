Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Announces $1.67 Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) announced a dividend on Sunday, December 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 1.6668 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $47.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $60.53.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMAB shares. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 368.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.