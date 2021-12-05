Guess?, Inc. (GES) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Guess? has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Guess? has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guess? to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

NYSE:GES opened at $23.50 on Friday. Guess? has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 53.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 38.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Guess? announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

