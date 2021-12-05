Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE GBAB opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3,692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

