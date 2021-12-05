Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE GBAB opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $25.80.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
