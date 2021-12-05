Guidance Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.52. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.46 and a 52 week high of $111.54.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

