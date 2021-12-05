Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 155,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after buying an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 74.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $83.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $67.65 and a 12 month high of $88.49.

