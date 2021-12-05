Guidance Point Advisors LLC Invests $85,000 in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $70.26 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.09.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

