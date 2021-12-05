Guidance Point Advisors LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after buying an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,618,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after buying an additional 39,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $436.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $431.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.30. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $334.08 and a 52 week high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

