Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 10,234 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,234 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

