Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HALO. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.73.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO opened at $32.40 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,883,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,450 shares of company stock worth $8,582,599. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $954,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.