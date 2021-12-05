Handshake (HNS) Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Handshake has a total market cap of $152.52 million and $1.20 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,237.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.91 or 0.08521836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00320623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.91 or 0.00927974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00080057 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.18 or 0.00410622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.05 or 0.00253975 BTC.

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 445,106,976 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

