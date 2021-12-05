Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.980-$1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.22.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

