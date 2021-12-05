Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Short Interest Down 21.7% in November

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,200 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 815,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 463,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

NYSE:HE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 349,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,194. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.