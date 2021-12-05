HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

NVCN opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 979.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neovasc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 74.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 89,309 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.