Head-To-Head Analysis: comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares comScore and QuinStreet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $356.04 million 0.76 -$47.92 million ($0.97) -3.41 QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.46 $23.56 million $0.23 67.78

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuinStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -18.61% -31.81% -10.38% QuinStreet 2.07% 4.25% 2.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of comScore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

comScore has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for comScore and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 3 0 3.00 QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

comScore presently has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 56.09%. QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.15%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than comScore.

Summary

QuinStreet beats comScore on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

