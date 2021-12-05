Head to Head Comparison: Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) and KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) and KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and KDDI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A KDDI 11.82% 12.18% 6.16%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Howden Joinery Group and KDDI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howden Joinery Group 0 0 0 0 N/A KDDI 1 3 0 0 1.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of KDDI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Howden Joinery Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KDDI has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and KDDI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howden Joinery Group $1.99 billion 3.64 $189.52 million N/A N/A KDDI $49.94 billion 1.34 $6.12 billion $1.31 11.05

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Howden Joinery Group.

Dividends

Howden Joinery Group pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. KDDI pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. KDDI pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

KDDI beats Howden Joinery Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About KDDI

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services. The Business Services segment provides communication services, ICT solutions, data center services for companies The Others segment handles communication equipment construction and maintenance, and research and development of information and communication technology. The company was founded by Kazuo Inamori on June 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

