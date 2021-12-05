Head to Head Comparison: Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT) vs. Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT) and Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Spotlight Innovation and Catalyst Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A Catalyst Biosciences -1,248.43% -106.12% -87.77%

This table compares Spotlight Innovation and Catalyst Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Catalyst Biosciences $20.95 million 1.63 -$56.24 million ($3.09) -0.35

Spotlight Innovation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Catalyst Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spotlight Innovation and Catalyst Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spotlight Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A Catalyst Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50

Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,123.24%.

Volatility & Risk

Spotlight Innovation has a beta of -110.56, meaning that its stock price is 11,156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences beats Spotlight Innovation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spotlight Innovation

Spotlight Innovation Inc., a pharmaceutical company, acquires and develops proprietary therapies to address unmet medical needs with an emphasis on rare, emerging, and neglected diseases. It identifies in-licensing opportunities and manages product development through partnerships with universities, medical schools, contract research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations, as well as pursues product commercialization opportunities, including out-licensing and strategic partnerships. The company is developing Crotoxin, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer. It also develops various compounds for the treatment of viral infections, including Zika virus infection; and products derived from cobra venom to treat chronic pain. Spotlight Innovation Inc. has a license agreement with Indiana University Research and Technology Corporation to commercialize STL-182, an orally-available small molecule that might have therapeutic potential for treating spinal muscular atrophy. The company is based in Urbandale, Iowa.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

