HealthEquity (HQY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 6th. Analysts expect HealthEquity to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,430.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.32. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

