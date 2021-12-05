HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €60.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.30 ($74.20) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €76.44 ($86.87).

Shares of HEI opened at €60.18 ($68.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €64.45 and a 200-day moving average of €70.30. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €57.66 ($65.52) and a one year high of €81.04 ($92.09). The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

