Hertz Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $94,841.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a market cap of $972,597.93 and approximately $94,841.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.85 or 0.08403464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00061550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,936.80 or 1.00305858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00078534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

