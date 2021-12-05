Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

HIBB traded down $3.08 on Friday, reaching $69.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,633. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

HIBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

