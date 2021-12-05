Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.700-$11.900 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIBB. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.