Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.14

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 40871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

HIPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Richard Mccathron acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Assaf Wand acquired 40,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,650 shares of company stock worth $273,975 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

