Hocking Valley Bancshares Inc (OTC:HCKG) Plans $0.30 Dividend

Hocking Valley Bancshares Inc (OTC:HCKG) declared a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of OTC HCKG opened at $710.00 on Friday. Hocking Valley Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $710.00 and a fifty-two week high of $825.00.

