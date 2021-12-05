Holger Bartel Sells 2,488 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 2,488 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $24,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $60,390.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $48,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $82,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $306,375.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $116,970.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $18,332.72.

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $192,348.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $58,200.00.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TZOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelzoo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

