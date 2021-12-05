Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,172,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,322,180. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751,990 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

