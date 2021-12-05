HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Down 10.2%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) dropped 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $712.20 and last traded at $712.62. Approximately 7,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 488,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $793.72.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of -448.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $775.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $664.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $54,359,108 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $37,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

